Delhi Confidential: Common Link

Several Opposition leaders and MPs came together on Monday for the launch of the book — ‘Unlikely Paradise’ (originally Narkatle Swarg in Marathi) — by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut at Mavlankar Hall in the Capital. Raut, who wrote much of the book during his incarceration at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, remarked that some on the dais, including former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and TMC MP Saket Gokhale, had one thing in common — the experience of being a ‘political prisoner’. This experience, Raut said, has made them fearless.

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At the end of the day’s hearing in Supreme Court on the ED’s petition seeking CBI probe into alleged obstruction in its searches at the I-PAC office in Kolkata, Justice P K Mishra wondered how it should record the name of Senior Advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who appeared for CM Mamata Banerjee, in the order. “You write Bandopadhyay or Banerjee?,” Justice Mishra asked. Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the state DGP, said, “Bandopadhyay is the original Bengali word, and Banerjee is its anglicised form.” Justice Mishra said, “I know that … but what (does) he write?” Singhvi said “he writes Bandopadhyay”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, too, gave his inputs, saying, “even Mukhopadhyay is Mukherjee… Chattopadhyay is Chatterjee”.