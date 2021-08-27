Delhi confidential: Coming Soon

HE HAS worked with three generations of the Gandhi family, been a minister with four Prime Ministers and had been the AICC in charge of almost all states. Ghulam Nabi Azad has been an influential Congress leader and a key party insider for more than four decades now. One gets to hear that Azad, now one of the leading members of the G 23 group, is penning an autobiography. Having seen and been a part of all that has happened in the Congress in the past 40 years, it is to be seen whether his memoir will be a tell-all book, given the fact that Azad has always been guarded about internal party affairs.

Drawing The List

K SUDHAKARAN, the newly appointed president of the Congress’s Kerala unit, had been camping in Delhi for the past two days, holding meetings with central leaders, but the party is unable to finalise the list of presidents for 14 districts. Incidentally, both Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, who lead the two dominant factions in the state Congress, are keeping themselves away from the process of selecting DCC presidents, signaling that the new appointments could trigger a fresh round of feud once the announcement comes. Also, one gets to hear that caste outfits, such as the Nair Service Society (NSS), too have conveyed their views on appointment of the DCC presidents. The panel prepared by the state Congress apparently had names of two leaders from the backward Ezhava caste for two central Kerala districts, to which the NSS does not like. Moreover, the absence women on the panel prepared by the state unit has not gone down well with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Physical Event

THE SWEARING-IN event of the nine new judges of Supreme Court next week is likely to be held in the sprawling auditorium of the court’s new annexe building. If all goes according to plan, it will be the first major official physical event in the court since the start of the lockdown last year. The only other events to have been held in the court premises recently were the farewell functions organised by Supreme Court Bar Association for some of the outgoing judges.