Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotional during joint session in Central Hall

Collecting memories: With the authorities expressing confidence that the new Parliament building will be ready soon, and that sittings will be shifted there, many members were a little emotional in the Central Hall on Tuesday. Assuming that it was the last time they were sitting for a joint session in the Central Hall, many members recalled their experiences in the old building.

Things were a touch more hurried for Agatha Sangma, Lok Sabha MP from Tura, Meghalaya. With her state going to the Assembly polls on February 27, Sangma will return to her constituency on Wednesday. She has taken several photographs from her seat to keep alive her memories of the building.

Budget bandwagon: This being the last full Budget before next year’s General Election, the BJP wants to get the most out of it. Party president J P Nadda has, thus, formed a nine-member committee to run a campaign for discussion on the Union Budget between February 1 and 12. Sushil Kumar Modi, former deputy CM of Bihar, has been made the committee’s convenor.

The committee held its first meeting on Tuesday and decided to hold press conferences and conferences at 50 centres, including all state capitals, across the country. The idea behind the campaign is to take the Budget’s message to the masses.

Reel deal: After launching its new voter awareness song — ‘Main Bharat Hoon’ — on January 25, the Election Commission is now trying to get young voters to make Instagram reels featuring the song. The song was sung in 12 languages by well-known artistes and the music video features top filmstars.

On Tuesday, the EC reached out to followers on social media and asked them to make their own reels with the song and tagging the EC account. This, it said, will help spread awareness of the “value of one vote”.