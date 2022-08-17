Delhi Confidential: Collecting Kudos

August 17, 2022 2:13:31 am
The Prime Minister recently lauded the states for cooperative federalism in the fight against Covid-19, and that spirit of cooperative federalism was certainly on display during a key review meeting between the Centre and states governed by opposition parties on Tuesday. During a video conference with state health ministers, it is learnt that Health Ministers from Congress-governed Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh remarked how Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been working closely with them, without any politics. They also highlighted that by holding these review meetings regularly, Mandaviya has helped Opposition states express their challenges directly to him.
Yorker-Length Reply
As birthday wishes poured in for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 54 on Tuesday, one congratulatory tweet, from former India cricketer Munaf Patel, raised curiosity on Twitter. One person asked, “have you changed parties?” Prompt came the response from the lanky pacer, with roots in Gujarat, “I don’t have allegiance to any party. I belong to everyone and everyone’s mine.” Incidentally, after winning in Punjab, from where AAP has nominated former India spinner Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha, the party is trying to make inroads in Gujarat.
Speaking Of Law
Speaking at an Independence Day event organised by Supreme Court Bar Association, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Many people may say Kiren Rijiju doesn’t know law. Many people may say I don’t have the experience of legal practice or understanding about laws…I feel I have a very clear-cut role to play as a bridge between the judiciary and the executive, and to some extent, Parliament of India. I will continue to play that role.” CJI N V Ramana, who spoke next, sought to allay Rijiju’s concerns. He said, “More than legal knowledge, your experience, common sense and commitment is important — (and) that you have sufficiently. You will take care and you (will) help the government and the judiciary to uphold the rule of law.”
