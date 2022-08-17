scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Collecting Kudos

The Prime Minister recently lauded the states for cooperative federalism in the fight against Covid-19.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 2:13:31 am
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The Prime Minister recently lauded the states for cooperative federalism in the fight against Covid-19, and that spirit of cooperative federalism was certainly on display during a key review meeting between the Centre and states governed by opposition parties on Tuesday. During a video conference with state health ministers, it is learnt that Health Ministers from Congress-governed Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh remarked how Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been working closely with them, without any politics. They also highlighted that by holding these review meetings regularly, Mandaviya has helped Opposition states express their challenges directly to him.

Yorker-Length Reply

As birthday wishes poured in for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 54 on Tuesday, one congratulatory tweet, from former India cricketer Munaf Patel, raised curiosity on Twitter. One person asked, “have you changed parties?” Prompt came the response from the lanky pacer, with roots in Gujarat, “I don’t have allegiance to any party. I belong to everyone and everyone’s mine.” Incidentally, after winning in Punjab, from where AAP has nominated former India spinner Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha, the party is trying to make inroads in Gujarat.

Speaking Of Law

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Speaking at an Independence Day event organised by Supreme Court Bar Association, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Many people may say Kiren Rijiju doesn’t know law. Many people may say I don’t have the experience of legal practice or understanding about laws…I feel I have a very clear-cut role to play as a bridge between the judiciary and the executive, and to some extent, Parliament of India. I will continue to play that role.” CJI N V Ramana, who spoke next, sought to allay Rijiju’s concerns. He said, “More than legal knowledge, your experience, common sense and commitment is important — (and) that you have sufficiently. You will take care and you (will) help the government and the judiciary to uphold the rule of law.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 02:13:31 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan’s opening day

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Premium
In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement