Delhi Confidential: Coffee power for SP war room; Rajkummar Rao stars as Ujjwal Nikam in new film

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From SP’s election war room running on gourmet coffee to a special screening of a film based on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam’s life.
Coffee With...
Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and workers deployed in the election war room set up by party chief Akhilesh Yadav at party headquarters have to be more energised than before. Credit goes to the party’s Firozabad MP Akshay Yadav, who has made coffee of various varieties available to them. Akshay, a coffee lover, is monitoring the arrangements for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh legislative council and the upcoming Assembly elections. Akshay happily shares the brew with others, it is learnt.
Special Screening
Renowned special public prosecutor and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam’s courtroom feats, especially the 2008 Mumbai terror attack trial, are the subject of a new film: ‘Prahaar — The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam’. On Saturday, a special screening of the film was organised at Delhi’s Odeon cinema by his lawyer son Aniket Nikam, who is a BJP spokesperson in Mumbai. A special screening of the film may also be held for MPs during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, it is learnt. Actor Rajkummar Rao has essayed Nikam’s role in the film.
Diplomats’ Day
Celebrating October 24 as the International Day of Diplomats, which was proposed by an Indian diplomat in 2017, has now become institutional, being celebrated in various geographies from the United States to Sri Lanka. The day was proposed by poet-diplomat Abhay K, currently the Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and was first celebrated in 2017 in Brasília, bringing together diplomats from Bangladesh, Brazil, France, Ghana, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, and Turkey.