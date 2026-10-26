Delhi Confidential: Coffee power for SP war room; Rajkummar Rao stars as Ujjwal Nikam in new film

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and workers deployed in the election war room set up by party chief Akhilesh Yadav at party headquarters have to be more energised than before. Credit goes to the party’s Firozabad MP Akshay Yadav, who has made coffee of various varieties available to them. Akshay, a coffee lover, is monitoring the arrangements for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh legislative council and the upcoming Assembly elections. Akshay happily shares the brew with others, it is learnt.