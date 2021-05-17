Delhi confidential: Close Watch

IT’S NOT just Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who are taking meetings to review the preparedness for cyclone Tauktae. BJP chief J P Nadda too joined in and took a review as the cyclone moved towards coastal regions of Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu, Maharashtra and Gujarat on Sunday. He discussed the precautions and relief work with BJP MPs, MLAs and state party office-bearers of the affected areas. “We will provide all possible help following Covid protocols,” Nadda tweeted.

Helping Hand

JOINING THE long list of those helping people fight the second surge of Covid-19 in the country now is the Indian Forest Service Association. Forest officers have converted the Van Vigyan Bhawan, which serves as a guesthouse for the forest department in Delhi, into a 12-bed Covid Care facility and have pooled together resources to acquire oxygen cylinders and concentrators and medicines. The facility has paramedics and is to serve as a transit point for patients who urgently require oxygen and basic medical attention, before they find a hospital beds for themselves.