Delhi Confidential: Clearing the air

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Even as Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s (above) name was dragged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by a section of media, the minister on Tuesday clarified in a tweet: “#FakeNews An INCORRECT claim is being made in a section of the media that I have offered to take personal cognisance of Sushant death case. I’ve NOT spoken to anyone nor offered to examine any case. Pls refrain from believing any unverified statements. #SushantSinghRajputCase.”

Icing On Cake

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday held the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in Tokyo. They discussed issues of concern for about three hours, after which the ministers celebrated Motegi’s birthday with a cake. The cake had flags of all four countries on the icing.

Pitch For Solution

A delegation of Naga Mothers’ Association met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Deputy NSA Dattatray Padsalgikar in Delhi to request for an early solution to the Naga political issue. The women’s peace delegation is believed to have met other senior officials at Ashoka Hotel. While most civil society organisations and tribal bodies in Nagaland have clarified that they are not demanding a separate flag and constitution of Greater Nagalim, the Naga Mothers Association pointed out the emotional value of the Naga flag to its people, and hinted at the possibility of integrating all Naga areas in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh — demands that have been a sticking point between the Centre and the NSCN-IM.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd