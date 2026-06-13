Delhi Confidential: Class Act

IN HIS first trip to Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is learnt to have met senior ministers with respect and humility. During his meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he is learnt to have praised her and said Tamil Nadu feels proud that a Tamil woman handles the Central government’s finances. Only after that, did he take out a note from his pocket to list a few demands, but then immediately requested the minister if he could get his officials in.

Friends First

IT WAS a nostalgic and memorable occasion for Comptroller and Auditor General of India K Sanjay Murthy as he attended the felicitation ceremony of CCCC National Cryptic Crossword Contest 14.0. The event was presided over by his batchmate and Bihar RERA Chairman Vivek Kumar Singh, a former IAS officer of the Bihar cadre. The gathering rekindled old memories, as Murthy and Singh belong to the same 1989 batch of the Indian Administrative Service. Over the past two decades, Singh has played a pioneering role in promoting cryptic crossword competitions in schools and nurturing a crossword community in the country.