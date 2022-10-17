scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Solapur Ties

CJI U U Lalit was felicitated on Sunday in Solapur by the Bar Council of Bombay and Goa. The location of the event was chosen to honour the CJI, who was born in Solapur.

CHIEF JUSTICE of India U U Lalit was felicitated on Sunday in Solapur by the Bar Council of Bombay and Goa. The location of the event was chosen to honour the CJI, who was born in Solapur. The CJI recalled his ties with the city and said he is still in touch with many of his classmates from school even after 39 years in the legal profession.

The Tweak

IT WAS a seemingly minor or innocuous decision. But for Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the Congress’s central election authority (CEA), it was several hours of work. The CEA had called Pradesh Returning Officers and election agents of the two candidates – Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor – for a demonstration of the polling exercise on Saturday. It was at this meeting that Tharoor’s agent Salman Anees Soz pointed out that the requirement of writing ‘1’ against the preferred candidate’s name on the ballot could create confusion as Kharge’s serial number was ‘1’ and Tharoor’s ‘2’. Mistry mulled over it as the concern appeared genuine. On Sunday, he decided to allow the tick mark against the candidate’s name. Then began the hard work. He personally spoke to Kharge and Tharoor and rang up all the PROs, informing them about the change. And by evening, the authority also put out a note announcing the change.

Village Visits

KERALA GOVERNOR Arif Mohammad Khan may be grabbing the headlines with his ongoing tussle with the CPI(M) government in the state. But another Governor is busy visiting the villages, which is becoming a hit in his state. Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai is on a mission to connect with the villagers of the state. He has already completed visiting 90 per cent of the 461 villages in Goa. The visit is going to be documented in book form.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 01:47:06 am
