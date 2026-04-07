Delhi Confidential: CJI’s First

Mobile phones are usually frowned upon in courts. On Monday, how­ever, none other than Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had to carry his device to the courtroom, a first in his life, as he had to access some of the communi­cations from the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice in connection with the SIR exercise. Reading out the letters which he said were sent to him on his mobile number, the CJI said smiling, “In fact I just remembered this is the first time I am bringing a mobile phone into the court. I never brought in life.” The lawyers present grinned as the hearing continued.

Classroom Again

Nearly 400 BJP leaders from Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat, which is being repre­sented by MoS Finance and BJP UP president Pankaj Chaudhary, reminisced the feel of a classroom when they attended a two-day training programme recently. The leaders atten­ded the training session sitting on regular benches inside a classroom of a degree college. During the training, each bench was shared by three leaders and they also were made to write important points on blackboard. Chaudhary himself attended the programme on both days but he was offered a chair on a pedestal inside the classroom. He also took a training session.

No-echo Ache

Some Congress leaders in the Pawan Khera camp of the party’s communication department are unhappy with the leadership for not echoing allegations levelled by him against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family on Sunday, it is learnt. Most of the Congress general secretaries or other senior leaders within the communication department said anything about the allegations levelled by Khera. There was a feeling in Khera’s camp that he was left out to dry by the party leadership.