Delhi Confidential: The absentees

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde inaugurated the Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur on Wednesday. Keeping with Covid times, the rest of the dignitaries, including Supreme Court judge Bhushan Gavai, who is from the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court like the CJI, attended virtually. Curiously, two other Supreme Court judges, who are also from the Bombay High Court – Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud – were missed at the event. Those in legal circles noted that this was the second time that the two judges were absent at functions related to Bombay High Court. On March 26, when CJI Bobde inaugurated a bench of the Bombay High Court in Goa, while justice Gavai was present along with CJI-designate N V Ramana, both justices Khanwilkar and Chandrachud were not present.

Out of action

As Rahul Gandhi finally campaigned in West Bengal for the first time on Wednesday, one party leader was missing from action. Jitin Prasada, the AICC in charge of the state, who was holding the fort almost single-handedly so far, is admitted to a private hospital after testing Covid positive some days ago. Rahul, sources said, is expected to return to Bengal for campaigning before the last three phases. On April 17, the day of the fifth phase of voting, the Congress Working Committee will meet virtually and is expected to come down heavily on the BJP government’s Covid management and vaccination strategy..

Some relief

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday, a day after his test report turned out to be “inconclusive”. As a result of the test report being inconclusive on Tuesday, his meetings were cancelled. That included a meeting with the visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Shringla got tested as per routine protocol of regular testing of senior officials. His inconclusive report had sent alarm bells in South Block.