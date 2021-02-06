Delhi Confidential: Chocolate Treat

Covid restrictions do not seem to come in the way of the friendly gestures of some MPs. NCP MP Supriya Sule is known to treat members seated near her with sweets or nibbles. She carries sweet and sour candies in her bag and keeps supplying them when Opposition MPs are raising slogans. On Friday, she was seen opening a packet of chocolate candies during the break and distributing it among MPs. MPs seated in the rear part of the House too came to her to get something to munch on.

Crucial Move

Besides appointing Nana Patole as president of Maharashtra Congress unit, the party high command announced setting up of a parliamentary board for the state with 37 members. The Congress has in the recent past not set up a parliamentary board in any state. The move is significant since revival of the central parliamentary board has been one of the key demands of the group of senior leaders, who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking sweeping reforms in

the party.

Wait For Success

Appointments of new vice-chancellors (V-Cs) to central universities remain woefully slow. Recently, the Ministry of Education released an order permitting JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar to continue in office till the appointment of his successor since the government wasn’t able to wrap up the search on time. This week, it happened again. On Monday, the ministry allowed Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, V-C of the central university in Motihari, to continue in his position beyond his tenure that ended on February 2.