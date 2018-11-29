Delhi Confidential: Children’s edition

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi is all set to unveil the cover of her soon-to-be-released children’s book, There’s a Monster Under my Bed, at a children’s literature festival in the national capital this weekend. The illustrated book is inspired by Maneka’s conversations with her granddaughter on debunking and conquering common childhood fears of ghosts, dark spaces, worms, spiders, doctor’s injection, elevators, etc. Needless to say, she has dedicated her book, to be released early next year by Penguin Random House, to her four-year-old granddaughter Anasuyaa.

Hear No More!

Hearing in the long-pending coal scam cases in the Supreme Court had lawyers in splits on Tuesday as the judges sought to link the next date of hearing with their date of retirement. The bench comprised Justices M B Lokur, who will retire on December 30 this year; Justice Kurian Joseph, whose retirement date is November 29; and Justice A K Sikri, set to retire on March 6, 2019. “I will not have to deal with this any more,” said Justice Lokur, adjourning it to January 22 next year. Justice Sikri quickly added, “I was about to say post it in April so that I won’t have to deal with it either.”

Aadhaar For Darshan

Members of the Parliamentary standing committee on chemicals and fertilisers are on a study tour of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from November 27 to December 1. They and their spouses/companions have been asked to carry their Aadhaar cards for a darshan of Tirumala Tirupati during the tour.