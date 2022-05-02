Delhi Confidential: Chiefs’ Batch

AS THE new Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande received the Guard of Honour on Sunday morning in front of the South Block, some new precedents were set. First, as is known, is that he is the first Army Chief from the Corps of Engineers. Second, in a rare instance, the Chiefs of Navy and Air Force, too, were present at the ceremony along with their wives. It turns out that the three chiefs have a long history together, as they were in the same batch of National Defence Academy. When asked about their presence at the ceremony, as the three posed for a photograph together, Gen Pande said, “I have known the other two service chiefs well.” He said “all three of us have trained together during our formative years” and later in their careers too. “Fortunate once again to have got this opportunity or chance to work together at the helm of our respective service,” he said. “All three of us will work together and take things forward in ensuring national security and defence.”.