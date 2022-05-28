Delhi Confidential: Common Cause

AT A time when the issue of caste census is dominating politics in Bihar, several Opposition parties are set to rally around the cause in the national capital during an event to commemorate the 35th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on Sunday. The programme, which will be hosted by the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal, is likely to be attended by representatives of the RJD, JD(U), SP, BSP, TMC, AAP and the CPI(M) among others. Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik, who hails from the RLD stronghold of western Uttar Pradesh, is also scheduled to attend the event, where demands to set up a Social Justice Commission is also likely to be raised.

Testing Ground THE UTTARAKHAND government’s move to set up a committee headed by Justice Ranjana Desai, former judge of Supreme Court, to draft a Uniform Civil Code is being keenly watched by the Centre. The issue of Uniform Civil Code is crucial for the BJP and has also been a part of its manifesto. However, many in the party believe that states should be the testing ground for such a law before the Centre acts. Sources said that since marriage, divorce and other personal laws are in the concurrent list of the Constitution, states are free to legislate in the absence of a central law. Once all the bottlenecks are identified and sufficient public consensus is built, a central law can be brought which will overrule state laws.