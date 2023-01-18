Delhi Confidential: Chatbot vs Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s vocabulary often serves as fodder for memes and jokes. Now, social media users are putting Tharoor’s language skills head-to-head against ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that has gone viral recently. A Twitter user on Monday posted a screenshot of the result of asking ChatGPT to write a paragraph explaining absence from work in Tharoor’s style. Responding to the tweet, which received over 5,000 likes as on Tuesday, Tharoor said it was hilarious, but that he would never have written something so “jejune”.

Venue Not Clear

With the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament on January 31 being announced this week, speculation is rife whether it will be held in the new building or the existing Parliament House. While officials in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry say the new Parliament should be ready by the month-end, sources say the final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

App & About

Briefing the media on the BJP’s socio-economic resolution on Tuesday, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan had a story to share. Recently, he was going to buy a pair of sandals and was caught in a traffic jam. He and his personal security officer got into an auto-rickshaw, but halfway realised that they were not carrying a wallet or cash. The auto driver suggested payment through payment app, but the minister did not have any such app on his phone. The PSO came to Pradhan’s rescue and paid the driver. The minister narrated the story to explain how comfortable citizens are with the digital payments. Pradhan, however, was asked whether he has downloaded a payment app since.