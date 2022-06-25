Delhi Confidential: Change & Churn

Jairam Ramesh, the newly appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of the Congress’s communication department, is said to be planning to bring in many new faces as spokespersons. Many of the fresh faces would be domain experts and charismatic young faces. And efforts are said to be on to ensure gender balance as well. The first signs of change with continuity came on Friday when the party elevated Vineet Punia, who was a secretary in the department, as AICC secretary in-charge of internal communication. Ramesh has also brought in Amitabh Dubey, the son of Suman Dubey, as in-charge of research and monitoring in the department. Amitabh, who was president of the Delhi chapter of the Shashi Tharoor-headed All India Professionals’ Congress, is a close friend of Rahul Gandhi. Ramesh has also brought in a youngster, Vaibhav Walia, who was heading the social media wing of the Youth Congress, as a secretary in the department attached to him. Clearly, the winds of change is blowing in the communication department.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts Subscribe Now