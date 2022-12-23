scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China

Denied a discussion on India-China border issues over the last few days in Parliament, Congress MPs on Thursday came to the Well of the Lok Sabha for the first time in the ongoing winter session, protesting and demanding a discussion.

While Gaurav Gogoi shouted, "Pradhan Mantri Sadan mein aao, jawab do (come to the House and answer, PM)", his party colleague from Kerala, Hibi Eden, took a dig at the BJP's 2014 poll campaign and raised the slogan, "Chai pe charcha nahi, Cheen pe charcha karo (don't discuss chai, discuss China)."
Denied a discussion on India-China border issues over the last few days in Parliament, Congress MPs on Thursday came to the Well of the Lok Sabha for the first time in the ongoing winter session, protesting and demanding a discussion. The slogans were innovative. While Gaurav Gogoi shouted, “Pradhan Mantri Sadan mein aao, jawab do (come to the House and answer, PM)”, his party colleague from Kerala, Hibi Eden, took a dig at the BJP’s 2014 poll campaign and raised the slogan, “Chai pe charcha nahi, Cheen pe charcha karo (don’t discuss chai, discuss China).” Later, when Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was making a statement on the Covid-19 situation, MP from Punjab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, accused the BJP and the Union government of being scared of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, and followed it with a new slogan: “Bharat Jodo Yatra rokna band karo, bandh karo (stop plans to halt the yatra).”

Greeting The Season

With the Winter Session of Parliament ending a week early, year-end celebrations started early for MPs, with most members leaving for home on Friday, the last day of the session. A group of MPs, led by Congress’s Francisco Sardinha, hosted a Christmas party at the Constitution Club on Thursday evening. Members from opposition parties turned up at the party, where a choir sang Christmas carols. The occasion ended with a lavish feast.

Back On Scarf Turf

Over the years, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has earned the sobriquet “muffler man”. During TV interviews, he unfailingly points out that all that investigative agencies have been able to recover from his house are mufflers during their “raids” over various charges. The AAP has even used the muffler as a theme in its poll campaigns, borrowing tropes from superhero comics. On Thursday, with Kejriwal seen sporting a muffler during a public event, social media was abuzz with tweets from AAP supporters on the “return of muffler man”.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 02:53:15 am
