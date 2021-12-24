Delhi confidential: Celebrating India@75

WITH THE Narendra Modi government pulling out all stops in celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Indian embassies are going to great lengths to organise events as part of the programme to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. The Indian embassy in Lebanon recently organised a film screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Manikarnika’. The embassy tweeted that there was “enthusiastic participation by the Indian community & Lebanese friends of India” in the screening of the movie as part of Amrit Mahotsav. Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan took the lead in organising the event.

Cleanliness Pledge

AGRICULTURE SECRETARY Sanjay Agrawal along with other officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare took a “swachhta pledge” under Swachh Bharat Mission on Thursday. After taking the pledge, each official is expected to devote 100 hours per year or two hour per week to voluntary work for cleanliness. They are also supposed to encourage 100 other people to take this pledge.

Siddha Day

AYUSH MINISTRY celebrated 5th Siddha Day on Thursday. On the occasion, Ayush Minister ` participated as the chief guest. Siddha Day is observed on the eve of the birthday of Agathiyar, who is believed to be the founding father of Siddha, one of the traditional Indian forms of medical treatment. This year, the Siddha Day celebration — on “Strength of Siddha Medicine for Communicable Diseases” — was jointly organised by Central Council for Research in Siddha, National Institute of Siddha and Directorate of Indian Medicine & Homeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu.