Delhi confidential: Caste Column

AHEAD OF party chief J P Nadda’s visit to Bhopal to attend its meeting on Thursday, the state BJP executive has been rejigged. Interestingly, the reshuffle, which happened amidst speculation about a possible change of guard in the state, drew a lot of attention. When the list of members was released, it became a talking point since it had a separate column that had the caste description of each member. Later, the list was re-issued, this time without the caste column.

The Elevation

FOR THE first time since the 2018 internal turf war in the CBI between director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, the central probe agency will again have a Gujarat cadre IPS officer as special director. The government on Wednesday promoted CBI additional director Praveen Sinha as special director. A 1988-batch IPS officer, Sinha was officiating as CBI’s interim director since February until the government appointed Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Subodh Jaiswal as director recently. In 2018, the turf war between Gujarat cadre IPS officer Asthana, who was then a special director in the agency, and then director Verma turned so ugly that the government had to divest them of their duties.

Just A Huddle

There was much talk Wednesday after BJP members stepped out briefly from a meeting of the standing committee on Science and Technology, headed by Jairam Ramesh. Contrary to the speculation that they had staged a walkout, it is learnt that the BJP members – including Anil Baluni, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Sharma – stepped out to discuss something among themselves. After a brief discussion, they returned to the meeting and were part of the discussions till the end. When the meeting began, it is learnt that the Opposition members wanted to discuss the vaccine policy and vaccination programme, but the ruling party members pointed out that only the Research & Development part could come under the purview of the committee, to which Chairman Jairam Ramesh agreed. Therefore, there was no reason for the BJP MPs to walk out.