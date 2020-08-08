Delhi Confidential: Capital Buzz

Vasundhara Raje Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje’s visit to Delhi has triggered fresh rumours, even though the BJP appears not to be taking any proactive steps to take advantage of the differences in the Rajasthan Congress. In the national capital, Raje met both party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and president J P Nadda. While some in the BJP said Raje’s discussions were linked with the party exploring possibilities, others said they were about the party’s strategies for the Assembly session.

Fake Mails

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma, used to dealing with crime against women, on Friday found herself to be a victim of cyber-crime. Numerous emails have been sent in her name to her contacts from two accounts, asking them to deposit money in particular accounts. The NCW clarified that the schemes mentioned do not exist and that the NCW does not accept money or donations from anyone.

Building Ties

Nepal’s ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya took to Twitter to convey that Nepal-India ties are deep and strong, connected through Ram and Sita. He was referring to PM Narendra Modi’s speech at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, where he had said that the two countries have a deep relationship because of Ram and Sita. Acharya said that Ram-Janaki may inspire the two countries to further strengthen ties and build more cooperation as per modern times.

