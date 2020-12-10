Delhi Confidential: Campaign Trail

Shahnawaz Hussain and other BJP leaders have been moving around with a large cavalcade, largely for security purposes.

CAMPAIGNING IN Jammu and Kashmir for the District Development Council (DDC) elections has been a tough task. But BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, who has been stationed in the union territory for the party campaign, appears to be enjoying the grandeur of it. Hussain and other BJP leaders have been moving around with a large cavalcade, largely for security purposes. According to Hussain, when he addressed rallies in militancy-hit areas such as Srigufwara and Wullerhama, he was received by large crowds. But the large contingent of security personnel around him made sure he was safe. Hussain said he was excited about organising rallies in areas once considered to be inaccessible for party leaders – like the area of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Amir Khan.

Lucky Mascot

AT A time when the BJP is winning election after election, the leader who has stolen the limelight is party general secretary Bhupender Yadav. At a press conference held at party head quarters on Wednesday to laud the BJP’s performance in the local body elections in Rajasthan, Hyderabad and Arunachal Pradesh, Union minister Prakash Javadekar termed Yadav as the party’s “lucky mascot”. He pointed out that Yadav had been camping in Hyderabad, where the BJP emerged the second-largest in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, and he was also the party’s election in charge in Bihar.

Cracks Within

THE IIMs are usually removed from campus politics and the teachers, too, rarely are found rallying together for a reason or cause. However, at IIM-Calcutta, in an unusual move, the majority of the institute faculty have approached the Education Ministry against their director. They have listed several complaints against the incumbent head and asked the government’s help to arrest the institute’s “decline”. While the government often receives complaints against central university vice-chancellors, it is not used to such complaints in case of IIMs. The premier B-schools usually keep a united face, especially while dealing with the government.

