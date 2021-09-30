Delhi confidential: Calling On President

FOR THE second time in less than 10 days, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday. The two meetings in a short span have raised eyebrows in legal circles, especially as they come at a time when the government is yet to act on the Collegium’s record number of recommendations for appointment of judges to High Courts. The President’s official handle tweeted that CJI Ramana met Kovind Wednesday evening. The last meeting was on September 21, when the CJI and Justice U U Lalit – the second senior-most Supreme Court judge – had called on the President. Justice Lalit, a member of the Collegium, is next in line to become the CJI when CJI Ramana retires in August next year.

Gentle Reminder

WHEN MPs from the Estimate Committee visited Manipur this week, they had a special meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh. As the BJP MPs, like other party leaders, showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives for the North-East region, BSP MP Danish Ali made it a point to remind all that the entire credit should not go to the current PM. Ali reminded fellow MPs and Chief Minister Singh that H D Deve Gowda, during his term as Prime Minister, had also taken a number of initiatives for the region. A close associate of the former PM who later joined the BSP with consent of JD(S) leaders, Ali said Deve Gowda also visited all seven states frequently and initiated many of the projects that are currently in place. But Ali added: “The present Prime Minister has shown more interest and added to Gowda’s efforts for the development of the North East.”

At Ease

MEETING OF the Council of Ministers, which has now become a routine after the July 7 Cabinet expansion, is usually business-like, with at least two ministers making presentations about the programme implementation in their respective ministries. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has added a free-wheeling discussion to the programme, which is increasingly becoming interesting for the ministers apparently. During the discussion, junior ministers are given tips on every aspect of functioning of the ministries and departments and they can even ask questions. This week, it was the turn of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Gajendra Shekhawat to make the presentations. Sources said everyone now has started looking forward to the discussions.