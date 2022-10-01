Delhi Confidential: Call Of Duty

Breaking its own previous record, a Supreme Court bench presided by Justice D Y Chandrachud sat much beyond regular working hours on Friday and rose only at 9.10pm. With the court set for Dussehra holidays from October 3 to 8 after which it will reopen on October 10, the bench also comprising Justice Hima Kohli ensured that it got up only after clearing all matters listed before it. The bench had 74 matters listed on Friday. At the end of the hearing, counsel thanked the bench saying it will set an example for younger members of the Bar. The judges, too, thanked the lawyers and the court staff for staying late. The SC’s regular working hours are from 10.30am to 4pm.

Pauri Garhwal Secret

In the BJP circles, party leaders from Uttarakhand have been met with a volley of questions from their amused colleagues over the uniqueness of Pauri Garhwal district after the appointment of the new Chief of Defense Staff (CDS). Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, the new CDS hails from the district, like his predecessor late Gen Bipin Rawat. Interestingly, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and National Technical Research Organisation chief Anil Dhasmana are also from Pauri Garhwal. Former Indian Coast Guard chief Rajendra Singh also belongs to the same district. With such a hallowed list from the district, many are curious to know the secret.

Public Festivities

With the Ministry of Culture organising Telangana’s regional festival Bathukamma at the newly inaugurated Kartavya Path earlier this week, “reorientation” of the erstwhile Rajpath is being widely talked about. Many believe that the 2-km stretch, mostly associated with the formal Republic Day parade, will be thrown open to public festivities and many such celebrations will be held in the days to come. On Friday evening, the Ministry of women and Child Development kicked off three-day-long ‘Poshan Maah’ celebrations at the spot.