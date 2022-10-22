Delhi Confidential: Cake Diplomacy

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar seems to be on a image-makeover mission vis-a-vis Opposition parties. Dhankhar, who had hosted a dinner for the floor leaders in the first week of October to break the ice, invited 40 Rajya Sabha MPs earlier this week for another dinner. TMC, which appears to have not forgotten the confrontations during his term as West Bengal Governor, didn’t have a representative. Dhankhar had 10 DMK MPs among the guests and when he came to know that it was Kanimozhi NVN Somu’s birthday, he arranged a cake-cutting ceremony. Many leaders were trying to find out the “meaning” behind the gesture.