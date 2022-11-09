Delhi Confidential: Bypoll Stir

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has intensified its activities in the Uttar Pradesh’s sugar belt, its stronghold, ahead of the December 5 bypolls for Assembly seats of Khatauli and Rampur, and Mainpuri (Lok Sabha). On Tuesday, at an event, Rajya Sabha MP and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said he was “hopeful” of fielding a candidate from Khatauli as part of the party’s alliance with the SP. In the Assembly polls earlier this year, RLD’s from Khatauli candidate Rajpal Singh had lost to BJP’s Vikram Saini. The latter stands disqualified as an MLA following his conviction in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, necessitating the bypoll.

Interim In-Charge

The Congress’ Delhi unit has an interim party in-charge in Ajoy Kumar, who will hold the post till the civic polls on December 4. Entrusting Kumar, who is also the AICC in-charge of Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim, with the responsibility was done as the incumbent in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil is busy with the Gujarat polls. On Tuesday, Kumar was accorded a rousing welcome at the party’s local headquarters in the presence of its Delhi chief Anil Chaudhary. The party office-bearers held marathon meetings during the day.

Public Opinion

After the AAP declared its chief ministerial face for Gujarat based on public opinion, it’s now the BJP’s turn to seek feedback for the state’s “development”. The party has launched a programme — Agrasar Gujarat — to gather views of around 1 crore people across 182 constituencies to understand what they want. Apart from sharing views on a dedicated section of the party website or dialling a toll-free number, people will also be given opportunities to convey their views directly to the Central ministers.