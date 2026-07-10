Delhi Confidential: Bypoll Relief

Although the state Congress leaders were confident of eventually managing the numbers, sources said it would have been an uphill task as Gandhi's office was asking for details of all the students who would attend the event. 

By: Express News Service
1 min readJul 10, 2026 03:10 AM IST
Leader of the Opposition Rahul GandhiLeader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi
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THE POSTPONEMENT of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s students’ programme in Patna, owing to the Model Code of Conduct enforced ahead of the Bankipur bypoll on July 30, has come as a relief to some state leaders. Gandhi was supposed to visit the Bihar capital on July 15 to address students as part of the “Chhatron ki Goonj” campaign, and the state unit, it is learnt, was struggling to bring enough students for the event. Although the state Congress leaders were confident of eventually managing the numbers, sources said it would have been an uphill task as Gandhi’s office was asking for details of all the students who would attend the event.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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