Delhi Confidential: Bypoll Relief

THE POSTPONEMENT of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s students’ programme in Patna, owing to the Model Code of Conduct enforced ahead of the Bankipur bypoll on July 30, has come as a relief to some state leaders. Gandhi was supposed to visit the Bihar capital on July 15 to address students as part of the “Chhatron ki Goonj” campaign, and the state unit, it is learnt, was struggling to bring enough students for the event. Although the state Congress leaders were confident of eventually managing the numbers, sources said it would have been an uphill task as Gandhi’s office was asking for details of all the students who would attend the event.