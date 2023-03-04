Delhi Confidential: By The Book

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy’s appearance along with senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani to oppose the Tamil Nadu government’s refusal to grant permission to the RSS to carry out route marches in the state on Friday had the Supreme Court bench surprised. “I thought you were appearing for the other side,” Justice V Ramasubramanian, who was heading the two-judge bench hearing it, exclaimed when Jethmalani told the court at the end of the hearing that he was appearing with Guruswamy. Guruswamy responded, smiling, “My Lord, the Constitution makes all sorts of demands on us.”