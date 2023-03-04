scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Delhi Confidential: By The Book

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy's appearance along with senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani to oppose the Tamil Nadu government's refusal to grant permission to the RSS to carry out route marches in the state on Friday had the Supreme Court bench surprised.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy
Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy’s appearance along with senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani to oppose the Tamil Nadu government’s refusal to grant permission to the RSS to carry out route marches in the state on Friday had the Supreme Court bench surprised. “I thought you were appearing for the other side,” Justice V Ramasubramanian, who was heading the two-judge bench hearing it, exclaimed when Jethmalani told the court at the end of the hearing that he was appearing with Guruswamy. Guruswamy responded, smiling, “My Lord, the Constitution makes all sorts of demands on us.”

Unsolicited Praise

At Nizamuddin railway station to flag off the Sampark Kranti Express to Chhattisgarh, carrying the government’s Jan Aushadhi branding, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw got an unexpected endorsement of the Vande Bharat trains from a passenger. The young passenger approached the ministers and said he would like to see a Vande Bharat on the same route. Asked why he wants a Vande Bharat, he said it’s a very good and fast train which will enable him to visit his hometown, in Madhya Pradesh, every weekend. While Vaishnaw assured him that something would be done soon, the man also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching such good trains.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 02:03 IST
