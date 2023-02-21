Delhi Confidential: Buzzer Buzz

A seemingly innocuous decision by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has senior officials worried. Vaishnaw recently removed the buzzer meant to call junior assistants in his office. Some days later, he told his ministerial staff to also follow suit because ‘this was an archaic system’ and instead of pressing the buzzer, people should do some jobs themselves or use the phone, if need be. His entire office is now free of buzzers or calling bells. Now, senior bureaucrats are wondering if they are also expected to follow the practice.

Relief Recall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the NDRF team that assisted in the relief and rescue work in quake-hit Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’ recounted his experience as a volunteer during the 2001 Kutch earthquake where he had assisted the rescue teams in their operations. Soon after, photographs of Modi from the quake-hit sites in Kutch were shared on the ‘Modi Archive’ Twitter handle. The pictures show Modi delivering relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction aid to quake victims.

Book Release

With G20 dominating the debates and political narrative, here is a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy. The book — Modi Shaping a Global Order In Flux — will be released by BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday. Edited by former diplomat Sujan Chinoy, in-charge of BJP’s foreign affairs Vijay Chauthaiwale, and senior fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses Uttam Kumar Sinha. The book has a forward by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and articles by experts for different segments. The authors project Modi as a global environment leader.