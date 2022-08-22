Delhi Confidential: Busy Schedule

LOK SABHA Speaker Om Birla, who is in Halifax, Canada for the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, has quite an extensive itinerary this time. Being an advocate for making Parliament accessible to the general public, Birla is going to speak on ‘A People’s Parliament, Accessibility Through Innovation’ at the conference. From Canada, the Speaker will be flown to Mexico and then Suriname for bilateral meetings. In Mexico, he will be unveiling statues of Swami Vivekananda and Pandurang Khankhoje, a Maharashtra-born scientist who led a Green Revolution in wheat and maize crops in Mexico. Birla’s visit is part of India’s fresh attempts to honour the not-so-known Indian-origin heroes outside India, sources said. In Suriname, Birla will have discussions with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, also an Indian-origin leader.