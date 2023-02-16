Delhi Confidential: Busy Cousins

At a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has completed his Bharat Jodo Yatra and is busy with activities to strengthen his party organisation, cousin Varun Gandhi, an MLA from the BJP, seems to be busy mobilising like-minded people for a different cause. Varun, who has just published a book on urban India and its issues — ‘The Indian Metropolis’ — is roping in like-minded Members of Parliament from different parties and regions to convince them about the need to resolve the crisis facing urban life. Many Parliamentarians whom the Pilibhit MP has contacted have appreciated the efforts he is taking to draw attention to the issue.

Notice To The Lord

Divisional railway officials in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, have issued an eviction notice to “Lord Hanuman”, leading to some mirth at the Rail Bhawan. Addressed to “Bajrang Bali”, the eviction notice warns that removal of the encroachment will be at the encroacher’s expense. Officials at Rail Bhawan found out what the matter was and sent informal messages to local officials to suggest that they should perhaps issue the notice to worshippers there, and not to Lord Hanuman.

Man In Demand

The demand for services of a National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) official by two different wings of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has surprised many. The official was selected by MEA for the post of Second Secretary (Hindi & Culture) in Indian High Commission in Suva (Fiji) on deputation. An administrative officer in MEA informed NIOS about his selection on December 16, 2022. NIOS issued an order on January 6, 2023, relieving and attaching him with MEA for January 9 to February 20 period. However, a few days later, another wing of MEA sought his service. On February 8, 2023, a Deputy Director (Official Language) at MEA, wrote to the official and informed him that his name is proposed for a special team to be sent for the World Hindi Conference to be held in Nadi, Fiji on February 15-17. The MEA official also informed the official concerned that he would be required to reach Fiji two-three days in advance before the conference. This development has left many guessing.