Delhi Confidential: Er, There’s An Err

Unlike in the past, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech did not have any couplets or quotations to drive home the points. But a slip of tongue while reading the speech did elicit some chuckles. Reading out proposals for a green economy, Sitharaman had to say “replacing old, polluting vehicles is an important part of greening our economy.” Instead of ‘polluting’, she said “political”, triggering some comments from the Opposition benches. Although she corrected herself immediately, Sitharaman added, “It’s also applicable, right?”

Dry Day

With AAP and BRS having boycotted the President’s Address on Tuesday, there were apprehensions of some disruptions in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. But the Budget speech was heard by members of the Opposition without any major disruptions — not a usual scene on Budget Day. When Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, having just concluded the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, entered, five minutes after the Finance Minister began her Budget speech, some Congress MPs who accompanied him did shout “Bharat Jodo, Bharat Jodo”, but that was more or less the end of that. The Budget Day, however, was also missing the usual camaraderie. PM Modi walked up to Sitharaman’s seat to congratulate her — she read out her speech from the second row. But he did not walk to the Opposition side; nor did he greet any of them.