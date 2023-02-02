scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi Confidential: Er, There’s An Err

Unlike in the past, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech did not have any couplets or quotations to drive home the points. But a slip of tongue while reading the speech did elicit some chuckles.

Union Budget, Union Budget 2023, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rahul Gandhi, budget speech, Budget Day day, Indian express, Current AffairsNirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget in LS
Listen to this article
Delhi Confidential: Er, There’s An Err
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Unlike in the past, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech did not have any couplets or quotations to drive home the points. But a slip of tongue while reading the speech did elicit some chuckles. Reading out proposals for a green economy, Sitharaman had to say “replacing old, polluting vehicles is an important part of greening our economy.” Instead of ‘polluting’, she said “political”, triggering some comments from the Opposition benches. Although she corrected herself immediately, Sitharaman added, “It’s also applicable, right?”

Dry Day

With AAP and BRS having boycotted the President’s Address on Tuesday, there were apprehensions of some disruptions in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. But the Budget speech was heard by members of the Opposition without any major disruptions — not a usual scene on Budget Day. When Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, having just concluded the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, entered, five minutes after the Finance Minister began her Budget speech, some Congress MPs who accompanied him did shout “Bharat Jodo, Bharat Jodo”, but that was more or less the end of that. The Budget Day, however, was also missing the usual camaraderie. PM Modi walked up to Sitharaman’s seat to congratulate her — she read out her speech from the second row. But he did not walk to the Opposition side; nor did he greet any of them.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 02:44 IST
Next Story

Farmers have a question: Why is Centre silent on increasing our income directly

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close