Delhi Confidential: Going To People

BSP MP Malook Nagar, who represents Bijnor seat, has found a unique way to connect with the electorate in his constituency. Nagar has written an open letter to the people of his constituency, seeking their suggestions to raise issues in Lok Sabha during the ensuing winter session of Parliament. “The 10th session of the 17th Lok Sabha is expected to commence from the last week of this next month and, as per the parliamentary system, notices to ask questions have been uploaded online 15 days in advance. Therefore, I need your help to raise the issues, which are in public interest, country’s interest and your interest,” Nagar wrote in the letter. Along with the letter, which he has shared on WhatsApp, a 243-page document has been attached. It contains details of the 496 issues – including questions – raised by him in the House till date.

Behind Schedule

The election season, it appears, is delaying the Winter Session of Parliament. The session, which usually begins in the third or fourth week of November, is now likely to begin in the first week of December, sources said. The reason: leaders of both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress would be busy with Assembly elections in Gujarat. As the Winter Session is expected to conclude just before Christmas, it is likely to be a short one as well. Also, the session will be conducted in the old building, and not in the new Parliament House building, as it was previously claimed. Work is not yet complete in the new building to hold the session, the sources said.

Minister’s Seat

TOP OFFICIALS of the Agriculture Ministry, including Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja, were in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The occasion was the inauguration of a three-day “mega agricultural fair and exhibition” at Morena, which is the parliamentary constituency of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The event, which is being organised by Tomar’s ministry in collaboration with the MP government, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.