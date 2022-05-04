Delhi Confidential: Bridging A Gap

As the pandemic continues, but on a low scale as of now, one of the Air Force’s top lectures is finally back after a nearly three-year hiatus. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver the 37th annual lecture, named after Air Chief Marshal P C Lal (Retd), the Air Force Chief during the 1971 war who also served as chairman of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Indian Airlines, and Air India. The lecture was last held in 2019; Singh will deliver the next one on Thursday. Serving Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, and his predecessor, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria (Retd) will be present. Bhadauria, who served as the Air Force Chief between September 2019 and September 2021, will be present as the president of Air Force Association.

Slow Strike

Central Secretariat Service (CSS) staff, who had recently protested over delay in promotions on the corridors of the Ministry of Home Affairs, have now threatened to go on strike beginning May 4, albeit in a unique way. In a letter to DoPT secretary, the CSS Forum has threatened that from May 4, the staff will adopt a “slow and lackluster” attitude towards work and “observe the old, customary, slow, procedural working pattern” of the Department in holding their promotions. The staff will also refuse to work beyond 5.30 pm. One day each week, CSS officers will wear black “as a sign of hopelessness”. The Forum has said if the matters — related to reservation in promotions — are not resolved by May 15, this “non-cooperation movement” will end in an “indefinite pen down strike in the entire Central Secretariat from 20th May, 2022”.

Going Live

Soon, the Telangana High Court could also broadcast its proceedings live on YouTube. Nudged by the judicial side of HC in a PIL, the administrative side of the court has written to the state government to publish its rules for live-streaming. While Gujarat HC was the first court to livestream its proceedings, Karnataka, Patna, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa HCs also livestream proceedings on YouTube. All eyes are now on SC, which approved live-streaming in a 2018 decision and even published draft rules last June.