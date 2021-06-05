Delhi confidential: Breathing Easy

At a time detractors of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa are trying to lobby against him with the party’s national leadership, the visit of his son and BJP’s Karnataka vice president B Y Vijayendra to the national capital seems to have ruffled some feathers in the state unit. While some MLAs were stationed in Delhi to meet party leaders to convince them about the need for a leadership change in the state, Vijayendra’s trip triggered a lot of speculation. Vijayendra, who maintained that it was a personal trip, met BJP chief J P Nadda towards the end of his three-day visit. The meeting was cordial and went off well, it is learnt. But with the party’s central leadership not showing any eagerness for changes in the state — at least not so far — the visit and the meeting have created heartburn in the rival camps.

Quick Volleys

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor engaged in a bit of a Twitter squabble over the construction of the new Parliament building. Puri shared pictures of a 2018 visit to Malaysian Parliament, where Tharoor had expressed envy at the modernity and comfort of the House complex there, and had compared it to the cramped spaces of India’s historic building. Responding quickly, Tharoor dug out a 2019 column written by BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, pointing out that one of the BJP’s own leaders had said, “What is required is some efficient housekeeping and some imaginative upgradation”, not a new building. Dasgupta had ended this column by stating that a “New India needs modernity but it can’t afford to lose the majesty of the past”.

Aiding India

Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday received Covid relief material from NGO Sewa International and UC Berkeley, USA, for distribution in 50 remote villages of four backward districts of eastern Nagaland. The relief container includes 10,710 family health and hygiene kits, 10 oxygen concentrators, three portable health devices for three district hospitals, oxymeters, medicine kits and three Telephonic Medical Consultation devices, among others. While Nagaland remained relatively untouched by the virus in the first wave, the second wave has taken hold of all eight states in the region. The minister said people from the Indian diaspora from 25 countries are helping pool in relief material for the country in coordination with the two organisations, Sewa International and UC Berkeley, USA.