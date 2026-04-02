Delhi Confidential: Break Point

Congress Working Committee member and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat has taken a 15-day break from all political functions and party meetings. Instead, he will attend weddings, Eid milans, cultural programmes and visit temples, it is learnt. Sources say Rawat’s step is aimed at sending a message to the party leadership as he was feeling “neglected”.

Poll Pulse

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seems to have understood the Keralites’ love for Malayalam movies and how that can be used to grab their attention. In his first election address in Kerala on Wednesday, Singh cited three Malayalam movies. He referred to ‘Ponman’ to touch upon the gold smuggling case; ‘Bramayugam’ to cite the crime rate and drug abuse; and ‘The Kerala Story’, urging people to ensure that what was depicted in the film shouldn’t be happening in real.