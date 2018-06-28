Delhi confidential: Blog Boost

Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley

While the BJP and Congress sparred with each other over the Emergency in the last couple of days, it may have yielded a fringe benefit to one of the contestants in the DDCA elections. Senior minister Arun Jaitley’s concluding blog on the Emergency described India TV chairman and editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma as a close friend and “almost a part of my extended family”. Jaitley’s declaration of proximity to Sharma, who is contesting for the post of DDCA president, came on the eve of the start of the DDCA voting process. This holds the potential to help Sharma’s prospects in the elections, given Jaitley’s influence in the DDCA from his past association with it.

Sunday Huddle

Amid reports that all is not well with the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, leaders of the two parties will sit together on July 1 to finalise the common minimum programme. It is to be seen whether former CM Siddaramaiah attends the meeting of the coordinate committee convened by JD(S) leader and the panel’s convenor Danish Ali. Siddaramaiah is said to be upset for a variety of reasons — like not getting a prominent role post-election, selection of Congress ministers and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s decision to present a full budget. On Tuesday, a video surfaced in which he was heard expressing doubt on the coalition completing its tenure. The meeting of the coordination committee will take place a day before the start of the budget session.

London Calling

It is peak summer in North India and many politicians are out travelling. It is said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is abroad and will return in a few days. London is a favourite venue for many. AICC general secretary in charge of UP Ghulam Nabi Azad and former UP CM and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav are both vacationing in London. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi is back from London, so is former External Affairs minister Salman Khurshid.

