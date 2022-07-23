Delhi Confidential: Blinker-on Response

Whenever YSRCP MP from Narsapuram K Raghurama Krishna Raju, who has rebelled against his party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, rises to speak in the Lok Sabha, his party colleagues become attentive. Raju on Thursday alleged the state government has introduced a new rule under which it diverts the income that should have accrued to the treasury, provoking Margani Bharat, chief whip of the party, to intervene that he was talking without evidence. As both started arguing, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, repeatedly asked Raju to address the Chair. “Ok Sir, I will not look at them, I will look at you only,” Raju said, covering the right side of his face (where Bharat was standing). Amid protest from YSRCP MPs, Raju managed to complete his submission.

Unfruitful Wait

BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s three-year wait to introduce a Bill on population control grew longer on Friday, with the Lok Sabha getting adjourned till Monday without taking up any Private Member’s Bill. Kishan’s attempt to express his “anguish” over the delay was shot down by the chair Rajendra Agrawal. “Sir, I would like one clarification on a Private Member’s Bill, for which I have been waiting since 2019,” said Kishan, prompting Agrawal to remind the Gorakhpur MP to speak only if he has any clarification to seek on the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 which was being debated then.

Visit, Invite

President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Friday had some surprise visitors. A delegation of DMK MPs led by T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva called on her. The DMK had backed Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential elections. The DMK MPs congratulated her on her victory and informed her about the 44th International Chess Olympiad that Chennai is hosting. They handed over a replica of the official mascot ‘Thambi’, a horse clad in the traditional Veshti-Sattai, to her. The inaugural ceremony of the event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram, 50 km from Chennai.