Delhi Confidential: BJP’s Modi anniversary plans get a cleanliness twist; ED magazine bags Hindi honour

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To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s ‘Seva Yatra’ will add a new practice — ‘Swachhta Se Swagat’ — emanating from the PM’s recent trip to Vadodara. Party insiders say the concept of cleanliness drives for days, instead of just an event, as a welcome gesture will also be rolled out at party events across the country. Scheduled between September 17 and October 7, the yatra will commence simultaneously from Vadnagar to Varanasi and vice versa and will see the participation of more than 1,000 youth from across the country. It will pass through 20 different routes named after India’s sacred rivers and will cover 193 districts, 773 tehsils, and 1,159 villages across 10 states. The yatra has been conceptualised by BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Vadodara, Hemang Joshi, who heads the BJYM.