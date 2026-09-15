Delhi Confidential: BJP’s Modi anniversary plans get a cleanliness twist; ED magazine bags Hindi honour

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: The BJP’s youth wing is adding a new twist to its nationwide campaign marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life, while the Enforcement Directorate has found reason to celebrate after its in-house Hindi magazine picked up a national honour.
To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s ‘Seva Yatra’ will add a new practice — ‘Swachhta Se Swagat’ — emanating from the PM’s recent trip to Vadodara. Party insiders say the concept of cleanliness drives for days, instead of just an event, as a welcome gesture will also be rolled out at party events across the country. Scheduled between September 17 and October 7, the yatra will commence simultaneously from Vadnagar to Varanasi and vice versa and will see the participation of more than 1,000 youth from across the country. It will pass through 20 different routes named after India’s sacred rivers and will cover 193 districts, 773 tehsils, and 1,159 villages across 10 states. The yatra has been conceptualised by BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Vadodara, Hemang Joshi, who heads the BJYM.
The Enforcement Directorate, the country’s premier financial investigation agency that enforces laws relating to foreign exchange management and anti-money laundering, has found an unlikely reason to celebrate. The agency’s in-house Hindi magazine, Pravartan Sandesh, has won the second prize in Category-A of the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar, awarded by the Department of Official Language under the Home Ministry. The award was presented in Mumbai on Monday to mark Hindi Diwas during the 6th All-India Official Language Conference.