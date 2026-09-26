Delhi Confidential: Seva Yatra on watch, National Green Tribunal app runs into trouble

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From the BJP youth wing’s round-the-clock tracking of its Seva Sankalp Yatra to continuing user complaints over the National Green Tribunal’s mobile application.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is keeping a close eye on its ongoing Vadnagar to Varanasi and Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Sankalp Yatra, which is being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service. Monitored round the clock through a central dashboard, the Seva Yatra App clocks everything from the distance covered to the number of halts on the way. According to BJYM chief Hemang Joshi, public service initiatives bearing no party insignia or reference and connecting potential beneficiaries with the Central government schemes are the chief aims of the yatra. Sources in the BJYM say special emphasis is being given to keep track of the number of trees planted, cleanliness drives undertaken and public participation in such tasks.
The mobile application of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Tribunal’s international conference last Saturday, is giving tough times to the users, including lawyers. The NGT already had a mobile application for the purpose of providing information on cases and order details. However, users would complain that it seldom worked. Even after its high-profile “launch” at the conference, the app’s functioning remains the same, it is learnt — throwing up ‘server is busy’ or ‘slow down’ messages every time a user tries to open it.