Delhi Confidential: Seva Yatra on watch, National Green Tribunal app runs into trouble

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The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is keeping a close eye on its ongoing Vadnagar to Varanasi and Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Sankalp Yatra, which is being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service. Monitored round the clock through a central dashboard, the Seva Yatra App clocks everything from the distance covered to the number of halts on the way. According to BJYM chief Hemang Joshi, public service initiatives bearing no party insignia or reference and connecting potential beneficiaries with the Central government schemes are the chief aims of the yatra. Sources in the BJYM say special emphasis is being given to keep track of the number of trees planted, cleanliness drives undertaken and public participation in such tasks.