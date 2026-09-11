Delhi Confidential: BJP’s youth outreach, BAPS temple diplomacy and NGT’s global climate meet

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Nitin Nabin’s football match in Haldwani to a diplomat-led tour of the BAPS temple in Paris and a global environmental law conference in Delhi.
IF YOUTH connect is the BJP’s latest goal, then party president Nitin Nabin, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Garhwal MP Anil Baluni scored a winner as they dribbled the ball with a group of youngsters in a game of soccer in Haldwani on Thursday. “We scored a ‘hat-trick’! Pure joy, true team spirit, and an unforgettable football match with my young friends,” the BJP president posted on social media with a video of the late-night match. Nabin, who was on a two-day visit to the state, helmed several organisational meetings and programmes, including a 'Yuva Samvad', as part of the party’s youth outreach.
India's permanent representative to UNESCO, Vishal Verma, took a bus full of diplomats from countries accredited to UNESCO to visit the recently inaugurated BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Paris. The visit comes days after the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) ran into a controversy over allegations that women employees at the Eiffel Tower were asked to step away from their posts during a visit by the sect’s delegation. Verma took the high-profile delegation on a tour of the temple and called it a masterpiece of Indian stone carving and French precision stone engineering.
Close on the heels of the BRICS summit in the Capital, the city will see another international conference — under the aegis of the National Green Tribunal — on environment and climate. It is learnt that judges from the highest courts and green courts of at least 15 countries will take part in the conference, along with judges from different Indian courts, and weigh in on environmental jurisprudence.