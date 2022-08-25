Delhi Confidential: Bringing Back Buzz

The BJP headquarters that has been deserted for the some days became active and alive on Wednesday when the newly appointed national general secretary Sunil Bansal reached his office. Bansal, who had tested positive for Covid immediately after his elevation from being the organisation’s general secretary in Uttar Pradesh to national general secretary in-charge of three key states — West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana – on August 10, came to the second-floor office for the first time. A number of people queued up with bouquets to greet the influential leader. Bansal spent a few hours in the office and also held some discussions.

Efficient Trio

Amid the talks of differences in the Uttar Pradesh BJP, especially after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s cryptic recent tweet — sangathan sarkar se bada hai (organisation is bigger than the government) — that triggered a lot of speculation, BJP leaders argue that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remains the favourite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his governance record. The talk in the party circles is that three party chief ministers — Yogi, Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) — have earned PM’s appreciation for their style of functioning. Insiders say whenever the CMs go to meet the PM, they carry a notepad and a pen to jot down instructions, and immediately brief the top bureaucrats accordingly with instructions for compliance report in 15 days. Modi has a soft corner for such kind of efficiency, they say.

Politics In Sports

The suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) by FIFA and the judicial intervention thereafter have once again brought into discussion the administration of sports bodies in India. In the BJP, it became a hot topic as the party’s senior leaders head a number of sports bodies. K Laxman, who has been inducted into the party’s Parliamentary Board, is the president of Telangana Korfball Federation. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma heads the Badminton Association of India. BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh heads the country’s wrestling body, while Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain is the president of All India Tennis Association. The Archery Association of India has Union Minister Arjun Munda as its chief, while party leader Captain Abhimanyu heads its Haryana wing. Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Anil Agarwal heads the Volleyball Association of India and Sudhanshu Mittal is the president of Kho Kho Federation of India.