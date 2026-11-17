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With the BJP and the SAD said to be in “advanced talks” regarding a possible alliance for Punjab Assembly elections, all eyes are on BJP president Nitin Nabin’s visit to the state later this week. Party circles are kee­ping their fingers crossed on whether the alliance talks will get finality during Nabin’s visit. Scheduled to launch the fourth leg of the ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’, a national-level outreach programme aimed at the Dalit population with Sant Guru Ravidas at its core, Nabin will launch the Punjab leg of the initiative from Jalandhar on November 18. The yatra will cover 2,402 km across seven states, and conclude in Kashi on December 3.