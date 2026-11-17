Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From BJP circles awaiting clarity on a possible Punjab pact during Nitin Nabin’s Dalit outreach yatra to bureaucrats squeezing past police barricades during a citizens’ protest over toxic air.
- 01
Punjab Alliance
With the BJP and the SAD said to be in “advanced talks” regarding a possible alliance for Punjab Assembly elections, all eyes are on BJP president Nitin Nabin’s visit to the state later this week. Party circles are keeping their fingers crossed on whether the alliance talks will get finality during Nabin’s visit. Scheduled to launch the fourth leg of the ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’, a national-level outreach programme aimed at the Dalit population with Sant Guru Ravidas at its core, Nabin will launch the Punjab leg of the initiative from Jalandhar on November 18. The yatra will cover 2,402 km across seven states, and conclude in Kashi on December 3.
- 02
Air Showdown
With a group of citizens and All India Students’ Association activists demonstrating near the Union Environment Ministry’s building complex over air pollution, some ministry officials had a tough time commuting for official work. The Delhi Police had barricaded the Jor Bagh road, which leads to the ministry from Second Avenue. A few ministry staffers, carrying files, were seen crossing the tiny passages next to the barricades after making requests to police personnel to let them pass. Nearby, AISA activists were seen negotiating for a meeting with the ministry officials.