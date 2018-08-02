Delhi Confidential: Out In Open

Meenakshi Lekhi gave a strict warning that she should never be asked to comment on Tiwari’s remarks. Meenakshi Lekhi gave a strict warning that she should never be asked to comment on Tiwari’s remarks.

Internal feuds and differences between leaders are common in political parties but rarely do they comes out in public. On Wednesday, however, those present at Gate Number 4 of Parliament witnessed an unusual display of intense differences between two BJP MPs. When New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi arrived, television mediapersons sought her comments on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s reaction to the NRC. After she finished with that, Lekhi was asked to comment on Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s demand that the state government should identify and evict Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants from the national capital. A furious Lekhi pushed away the microphone and asked why was she taken as Tiwari’s “spokesperson”. She gave a strict warning that she should never be asked to comment on Tiwari’s remarks.

Keeping Busy

With no organisational responsibility assigned to him by the party, BJP Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi has kept himself occupied by way of meeting a cross-section of people through his public engagements across the country. It has now emerged that he had also been working on a book on rural-agrarian economic issues. Varun is learnt to have finished a ‘rural manifesto’ that deals with issues concerning farmers, labourers and artisans among others. He is also learnt to have shared copies of it with renowned economists for their feedback. The book is expected to hit the stands later this year.

For A Cause

When the Union Cabinet decided to remove leprosy as a ground for divorce and reason for disallowing adoption, it was a special moment for Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The minister has often referred to the story of a leprosy-afflicted person whom he used to see outside his school in childhood. The discrimination faced by that person had moved Prasad deeply and he was always sympathetic to the cause of leprosy patients. On Wednesday, Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Hindu Marriage Act— in which one of the grounds for divorce was leprosy — and the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act.

The Rethink

The HRD Ministry announced with much fanfare this month that the National Testing Agency will take over the conduct of entrance tests such as UGC-NET, NEET and JEE (MAIN) and that, henceforth, these tests will be completely online. But after the Health Ministry expressed reservations over making NEET completely online, there seems to be a rethink on this. Apparently, the Health Ministry was upset about not being consulted before the HRD Ministry held a press conference to announce the schedule for NEET and the change from offline to online. On Monday, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar officially hinted in Parliament that there is the rethink on this and that a decision will be made soon.

