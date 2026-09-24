Delhi Confidential: BJP’s UP chaupal push; Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan’s quiet role in Vande Mataram event

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From BJP chief Nitin Nabin deploying top leaders for pre-poll ‘Janata Chaupals’ in Uttar Pradesh to Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan’s silent contribution being lauded in a new book on Vande Mataram.
BJP President Nitin Nabin has asked senior party leaders to be available for ‘pocket meetings’, or Janata Chaupals, to be held as part of pre-poll outreach in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said BJP heavyweights as well as MPs are likely to be deployed to address these micro-level meetings where more beneficiaries for government welfare schemes would be enrolled. The exercise was successfully tested against the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, where these meetings were seen to have supplemented the BJP’s social media blitz during its campaign for the Assembly elections.
Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan’s behind-the-scenes role in the celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram has found recognition in a new book, Vande Mataram ke 150 Adhyay. Written by bureaucrat couple Akhilesh Jha and Rashmita Jha, the book was recently launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It chronicles the National Song’s 150-year journey and its historical and cultural significance. The book is dedicated to Somanathan and describes him as “Kachchhapprishth” (the back of a tortoise), someone who quietly keeps things moving without seeking the spotlight.