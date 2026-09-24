Delhi Confidential: BJP’s UP chaupal push; Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan’s quiet role in Vande Mataram event

01

BJP President Nitin Nabin has asked senior party leaders to be available for ‘pocket meetings’, or Janata Chaupals, to be held as part of pre-poll outreach in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said BJP heavyweights as well as MPs are likely to be deployed to address these micro-level meetings where more beneficiaries for government welfare schemes would be enrolled. The exercise was successfully tested against the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, where these meetings were seen to have supplemented the BJP’s social media blitz during its campaign for the Assembly elections.