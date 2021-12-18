Delhi confidential: Self Goal

THE BJP had to face some major embarrassment on Friday when its spokesperson Aparjita Sarangi, a Lok Sabha MP from Odisha, while targeting Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar over his controversial rape remarks, went on to criticise Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who belongs to the BJP. Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, Sarangi insisted that the “current Speaker” also should apologise for “laughing” at the remarks in the Assembly. Although BJP national media cell head Anil Baluni tried to correct her, Sarangi, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, did not oblige. Later, the party tried to do damage control by deleting the video of the press conference which went live. It then posted an edited version but it did not help much. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former minister Rajyavardhan Rathore tried to defend the Speaker by saying that he made no comment. Sources said Sarangi later told party leaders that she was not aware that Karnataka has a BJP Speaker.

Chairman’s Praise

RAJYA SABHA Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, while addressing a gathering at the award function of Keraleeyam V K Madhavankutty Puraskaram on Friday, had words of praise for a relatively new Rajya Sabha MP and some advice for the media. Naidu said during the debate on the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Bill, he heard CPM MP from Kerala John Brittas giving a “wonderful” speech which he “really enjoyed”. But, “next day, to my disappointment, not even a single line of what he spoke in the House was reported in the media. I was so disappointed,” he said, adding that he had many MPs who make constructive suggestions in their speeches. He advised the media to be “constructive” so that such members and their speeches are highlighted. Naidu said after seeing the newspapers, he had called the MP personally, congratulated him and expressed his disappointment with the media reports.

Mock Parliament

MINUTES AFTER Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday, the Gandhi statue – the site of protest of 12 suspended Opposition MPs – livened up with the MPs holding a mock Parliament. They called it “Jan Sansad”. There was role play, mock speeches and banter. CPM’s Elamaram Kareem donned the role of Chairman and Congress’s Rajamani Patel became the Leader of the Opposition. Congress’s Ripun Bora and Akhilesh Prasad Singh became Leader of the House and Parliamentary Affairs Minister respectively. Kareem, who was in the “Chair”, was heard telling the Opposition that they were defending the indefensible. Several other Opposition members joined in and the proceedings of the mock Parliament went on for some time.