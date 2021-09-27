Delhi confidential: Birthday Wishes

FORMER PRIME Minister Manmohan Singh celebrated a quiet 89th birthday on Sunday. There were restrictions on visitors and he spent the day with his family members. All top dignitaries, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, called him to wish. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned to India from his US visit, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also wished him. The foundation for the Quad initiative was laid by Singh during his stint as the PM, and the India-US nuclear deal was the game-changer in the ties between the two countries. Jaishankar, incidentally, was key to the India-US nuclear deal initiative, as he had played an instrumental role as a diplomat. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi and many top leaders of the party too spoke to Singh.

Raising A Point

FOR THE past few weeks, former Union minister Uma Bharti has been making her presence felt in BJP circles with her comments on social media. On Sunday, when the news of Cabinet expansion in the Yogi Adityanath government came out, Bharti in a series of tweets reminded party leaders that the BJP came to power at the Centre and the states with support of backward communities. “But when governments are formed at the Centre and in the states, the backward, Dalits and tribals look for their place in power and at times they feel disappointed,” she tweeted. So she advised the chief minister that he should see that the communities are represented in his government.

Smooth Beginning

SENIOR IAS officer Devendra Kumar Singh, who was appointed secretary of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation, has had a good beginning. Within two days of taking charge, Singh oversaw the organisation of the first of its kind national cooperative conference on Saturday at the IGI Stadium, where Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah unveiled the roadmap of the new ministry. A 1989-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, Singh made his first public appearance by delivering a short speech at the event. His predecessor Sanjay Agarwal was also present on the occasion.