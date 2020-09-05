Delhi Confidential: Birthday plans

Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot was in the news for over a month because of his showdown with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. With the former deputy CM’s 43rd birthday coming up on Monday, his supporters were keen on a show of strength. But Pilot, who has left it to the Congress high command to resolve the situation, is in no mood to escalate matters and has told his supporters to not come to Jaipur in large numbers to wish him. A large gathering could also violate Covid protocol. So, his supporters have come up with another idea. The plan is to set up blood donation camps at 300 locations across the state. It is to be seen how the massive drive will be interpreted politically.

Testing Time

With the monsoon session set to begin, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats have taken precautions for a “safe” session. All MPs will have to get the RT-PCR test done 72 hours before the session commences on September 14, they were informed. According to the SOPs issued on Friday, the MPs should get the test done in their constituencies before travelling to Delhi and at Parliament premises after their arrival September 11 onward. If they have been tested before travel, they will have to take the antigen test immediately after arrival. The MPs will be allowed to attend the session only if they produce the test result as negative. Testing centres have been set up in Parliament’s Reception Office. After testing negative in the antigen test, if one has any symptoms, he or she will have to take RT-PCR test and go for home isolation until the results comes.

Looking at options

The LJP has called a meeting of its Bihar Parliamentary Board on Monday to discuss the strategy for Assembly election. The meeting will be attended by LJP’s Bihar unit leaders and party president Chirag Paswan will address participants. Sources said the party may discuss options, including withdrawing support to the Nitish Kumar government and fielding candidates against JD(U). Ties between the two NDA allies have soured in recent months.

