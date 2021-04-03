Delhi Confidential: Birthday, Party

It was a hectic birthday for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the president of West Bengal Congress, on Friday. In the midst of campaigning, Chowdhury did not curtail any of his electioneering plans but found some time to celebrate as well. So, he left Baharampur in the morning, addressed two election rallies before reaching the Congress office in Kolkata in the evening. He met the media and interacted with his supporters, who had brought a cake for him. He cut the cake and spent the evening at the party office.

Second Dose

If a beneficiary receives his first shot at one vaccination centre and is travelling in another city, the Co-WIN platform gives an option to the beneficiary to book the second dose of the same vaccine at any vaccination centre in the country. Union Law Minister and MP from Patna Ravi Shankar Prasad availed this option on Friday. On March 2, he had received the first dose of Covaxin at AIIMS, Patna. He booked and received his second dose at AIIMS, Delhi on Friday.

In Focus

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development is going to study implementation of Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, one of the ambitious schemes of the government. The committee, headed by Shiv Sena member Prataprao Jadhav, has called representatives of the Ministry of Rural Development on April 6 to know the status of the “Creation of Adarsh Grams” under the scheme. Interestingly, a ministry evaluation study had found some loopholes in the scheme’s implementation.