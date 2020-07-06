Delhi confidential: Birthday Greetings

Ram Vilas Paswan Ram Vilas Paswan

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to top ministers like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, ruling and opposition leaders like J P Nadda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Supriya Sule and Upendra Kushwaha and many chief ministers on Sunday greeted LJP patriarch and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Twitter on his birthday. But, there were no wishes from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. And among the messages, the one by former MP Pappu Yadav stood out. Yadav, who is in the anti-NDA camp, beseeched Paswan to take a resolve on his birthday to help Bihar emerge and show people of the state the way forward. His message comes against the backdrop of reports that all is not well between LJP and the JD(U) and demands in the Congress to reach out to Paswan.

Fake Handles

Fake Twitter accounts are creating a nuisance for political parties again. The other day, an account in the name of A K Antony with a photograph of the former Defence Minister and an opening tweet “Finally joined Twitter” was spotted by his son Anil K Antony, convenor of the Congress’s social media wing in Kerala. Interestingly, official Twitter handles of some top Congress leaders started following the fake handle in no time. Anil reported it to Twitter and the account has since vanished. The BJP’s foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale put out a tweet Saturday, saying unknown entities have created handles like Bjp4Australia, Bjp4america and Bjp4malaysia and the party has nothing to do with these. All those handles said they are unofficial Twitter accounts of the BJP unit of that country.

Dual Messaging

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is taking messaging during the Covid-19 crisis to another level. After allocating Rs 1 crore for free distribution of pineapple and lemon juice to people every Saturday, the chief minister publicised photos of him serving his mother hot water with ginger. The official twitter handles of Tripura government circulated the video, saying it will help boost her immunity power to fight against the coronavirus. There’s a message also for the people. “You too serve hot water with ginger/Tulsi to elders“. And he asked people to share photos/videos on social media using a #TakeCareOfElders. People close to the Chief Minister said he was trying to send the messages of the fight against the virus and taking care of senior citizens simultaneously.

Balancing Act

Having struggled to strike a balance in Cabinet expansion, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is now struggling in portfolio allocation even three days after the expansion. Since the deal for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into the BJP was struck at the central level, Chouhan has to look towards central leadership for the expansion and now portfolio allocation. Chouhan reached the national capital on Sunday ostensibly with an appointment with a clutch of union ministers for official work, the real reason was consulting party leadership about portfolios that need to be announced.

